Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 13.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,641 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Dynatrace by 44.0% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 145,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,736,000 after purchasing an additional 44,337 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in Dynatrace by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 14,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 3,752 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dynatrace in the 1st quarter worth $1,489,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Dynatrace by 7.3% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 394,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,309,000 after acquiring an additional 26,910 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Dynatrace by 47.2% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 28,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 9,067 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 11,022 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.71, for a total value of $547,903.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,810,185.15. This trade represents a 4.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Lifshatz sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,280,905. This represents a 10.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,022 shares of company stock valued at $3,397,904. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DT opened at $55.46 on Thursday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.42 and a 52 week high of $61.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.06.

DT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upgraded Dynatrace from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Dynatrace from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.36.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

