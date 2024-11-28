TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) Shares Sold by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC lessened its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX – Free Report) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 193,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,889 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust were worth $1,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 88.3% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. increased its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 14,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 4.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 6.4% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 68,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 4.8% in the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 103,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 4,770 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.12% of the company’s stock.

Get TPG RE Finance Trust alerts:

TPG RE Finance Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

TRTX stock opened at $9.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $744.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.18. TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.12 and a 1-year high of $9.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 152.83 and a quick ratio of 152.83.

TPG RE Finance Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.43%. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 139.13%.

Several research firms recently commented on TRTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised TPG RE Finance Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.08.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TPG RE Finance Trust

About TPG RE Finance Trust

(Free Report)

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in the United States. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the multifamily, life science, mixed-use, hospitality, self storage, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.