Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $76.40 Million Stake in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 611,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,992 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.64% of Sarepta Therapeutics worth $76,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SRPT. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 150.9% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SRPT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $205.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright began coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $148.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $226.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.77.

Insider Transactions at Sarepta Therapeutics

In other news, CFO Ian Michael Estepan sold 5,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.36, for a total transaction of $822,099.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,662,822.56. The trade was a 14.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 7.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Up 5.7 %

SRPT stock opened at $137.94 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.39. The company has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.35 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.84. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.67 and a fifty-two week high of $173.25.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.