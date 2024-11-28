TD Cowen Raises MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Price Target to $525.00

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) had its price objective increased by TD Cowen from $392.00 to $525.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on MicroStrategy from $300.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on MicroStrategy in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $194.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research lifted their price target on MicroStrategy from $290.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $193.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $479.25.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MSTR opened at $388.84 on Monday. MicroStrategy has a twelve month low of $43.87 and a twelve month high of $543.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $243.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.24. The company has a market capitalization of $78.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -184.55 and a beta of 3.05.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The software maker reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($1.44). The business had revenue of $116.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.45 million. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 87.05% and a negative return on equity of 17.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($8.98) earnings per share.

Insider Buying and Selling at MicroStrategy

In related news, Director Stephen X. Graham sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.36, for a total transaction of $9,027,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,145,979.20. The trade was a 74.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeanine Montgomery sold 56,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.41, for a total transaction of $14,479,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,459,514.70. This represents a 90.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,000 shares of company stock valued at $32,259,177 in the last 90 days. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of MicroStrategy

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in MicroStrategy by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,248 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 2,350 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MicroStrategy by 3,250.8% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 14,442 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,435,000 after buying an additional 14,011 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in MicroStrategy by 10,398.4% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 224,245 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,808,000 after acquiring an additional 222,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in MicroStrategy by 1,063.6% during the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,740 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 9,817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

About MicroStrategy

(Get Free Report)

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.