GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Shares Purchased by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 24.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,896 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,228 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $6,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 1,673.3% during the third quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GEHC shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. BTIG Research raised GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of GE HealthCare Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group cut shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.36.

Shares of GEHC opened at $83.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.98. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.39 and a 12 month high of $94.55. The stock has a market cap of $37.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.61.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 8.56%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This is an increase from GE HealthCare Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is 3.30%.

In other GE HealthCare Technologies news, CEO Roland Rott sold 3,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.48, for a total value of $309,338.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,101,291.04. This represents a 12.83 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

