Cerity Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Cerity Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 213,425 shares of the computer maker's stock after selling 176,299 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC's holdings in HP were worth $7,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LVW Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of HP by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 23,884 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC increased its position in shares of HP by 8.1% during the third quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of HP by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 5,321 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of HP by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 9,635 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Arvest Investments Inc. increased its holdings in HP by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. now owns 34,355 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 211,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total transaction of $7,013,373.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99.48. This trade represents a 100.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HP stock opened at $34.66 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.52. The stock has a market cap of $33.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.07. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.42 and a 12-month high of $39.79.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The computer maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.93. HP had a net margin of 5.33% and a negative return on equity of 266.37%. The company had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. HP's revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HP declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 28th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the computer maker to repurchase up to 28.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.2894 per share. This is a positive change from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 11th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. HP’s payout ratio is 38.60%.

HPQ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on HP from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of HP from $37.00 to $36.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on HP from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of HP from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.32.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

