Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Purchases New Stake in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,269 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in AAON by 4.5% in the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,601 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in AAON by 1.1% in the second quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,692 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in AAON by 202.0% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 296 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in AAON by 1.0% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,312 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in AAON by 63.5% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 613 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at AAON

In other AAON news, VP Stephen E. Wakefield sold 5,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total value of $804,195.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,387,411.20. This trade represents a 36.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Casey Kidwell sold 1,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.14, for a total value of $192,033.94. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,953 shares in the company, valued at $669,348.42. The trade was a 22.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,967 shares of company stock worth $6,271,357. 18.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AAON Stock Performance

AAON stock opened at $136.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of 59.93 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $116.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.79. AAON, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.09 and a 12 month high of $144.07.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $327.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.80 million. AAON had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 24.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that AAON, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

AAON Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. AAON’s payout ratio is 14.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AAON has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of AAON from $102.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of AAON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Sidoti downgraded shares of AAON from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of AAON from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AAON has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.00.

AAON Company Profile

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

