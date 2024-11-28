Algert Global LLC Purchases 14,220 Shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Algert Global LLC grew its position in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) by 36.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 53,715 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 14,220 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $2,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the third quarter worth $8,340,000. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 3rd quarter worth about $707,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 3rd quarter worth about $361,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 8,537 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Urban Outfitters by 776.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,179 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 9,018 shares during the period. 77.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Urban Outfitters

In other Urban Outfitters news, CEO Tricia D. Smith sold 11,730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total transaction of $413,951.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 31.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Urban Outfitters Stock Performance

NASDAQ URBN opened at $47.49 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.06. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.17 and a 52-week high of $48.90.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The apparel retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 5.83%. Urban Outfitters’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on URBN shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Urban Outfitters from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their target price on Urban Outfitters from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised shares of Urban Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.27.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

