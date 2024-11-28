Pitcairn Co. Has $209,000 Stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Pitcairn Co. reduced its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,581 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. Insight Folios Inc lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 3.8% in the third quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 2,217 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in PPG Industries by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 2.6% during the second quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 3,326 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 0.6% in the second quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 13,958 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 2.6% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,453 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG Industries Price Performance

Shares of PPG stock opened at $123.41 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.22. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $118.07 and a one year high of $151.16. The firm has a market cap of $28.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. On average, analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 43.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PPG. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price (down previously from $160.00) on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Monday, October 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.93.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PPG Industries

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 1,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.80, for a total value of $249,713.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,692,513.20. This trade represents a 12.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PPG Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.