Pitcairn Co. Has $229,000 Stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Pitcairn Co. lessened its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 17.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,710 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CCL. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 1.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,366,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,333,000 after acquiring an additional 20,724 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 114.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 179,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after acquiring an additional 95,828 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 3.8% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 49,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on CCL shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Hsbc Global Res raised Carnival Co. & to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.91.

Insider Activity at Carnival Co. &

In other news, Director Sir Jonathon Band sold 17,500 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total value of $380,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65,789 shares in the company, valued at $1,428,937.08. This trade represents a 21.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Carnival Co. & Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of CCL stock opened at $25.15 on Thursday. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12-month low of $13.78 and a 12-month high of $25.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.58 and a 200-day moving average of $18.25. The firm has a market cap of $29.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 2.66.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 30th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.10. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 6.39%. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Carnival Co. & Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

