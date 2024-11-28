Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Stake Reduced by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 92.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 155,725 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.60.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Financial

In other news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.85, for a total transaction of $103,445.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,206 shares in the company, valued at $803,585.10. This represents a 11.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Performance

FNF stock opened at $63.51 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.00. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.10 and a 52 week high of $64.83. The stock has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.11). Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Fidelity National Financial Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

Further Reading

