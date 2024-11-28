Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,765,632 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,822 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $86,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CPB. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Campbell Soup by 5,022.5% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,438,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390,700 shares in the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 4,419.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 732,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,103,000 after buying an additional 716,320 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Campbell Soup by 88.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,192,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,342,000 after acquiring an additional 558,944 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC increased its holdings in Campbell Soup by 94.0% in the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,067,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,259,000 after acquiring an additional 517,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Campbell Soup by 14.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,876,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,971,000 after acquiring an additional 363,736 shares during the period. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Campbell Soup stock opened at $46.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.04. Campbell Soup has a 12-month low of $39.65 and a 12-month high of $52.81. The stock has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.19.

Campbell Soup ( NASDAQ:CPB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.31%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CPB shares. Argus upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 20th. DA Davidson cut Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Campbell Soup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.58.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

