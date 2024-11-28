Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $783,000 Stock Position in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT)

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Free Report) by 23.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,060 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Community Healthcare Trust worth $783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 5.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Community Healthcare Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 12.1% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 15,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Community Healthcare Trust alerts:

Community Healthcare Trust Price Performance

CHCT opened at $18.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $530.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -208.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.43. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a 1 year low of $15.06 and a 1 year high of $29.16.

Community Healthcare Trust Increases Dividend

Community Healthcare Trust ( NYSE:CHCT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $29.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.06 million. Community Healthcare Trust had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a negative return on equity of 0.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were given a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.90%. This is an increase from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,066.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CHCT. StockNews.com raised shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Community Healthcare Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Community Healthcare Trust from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Evercore ISI upgraded Community Healthcare Trust from an “underperform” rating to an “inline” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CHCT

Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (the Company”, we”, our”) was organized in the State of Maryland on March 28, 2014. The Company is a fully-integrated healthcare real estate company that owns and acquires real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems or other healthcare service providers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Community Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.