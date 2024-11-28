American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) Stock Holdings Cut by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. cut its position in shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 523 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in American Woodmark were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in American Woodmark by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,710,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,917,000 after acquiring an additional 19,693 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 155.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 4,666 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in American Woodmark by 3.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in American Woodmark by 67.9% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in American Woodmark by 33.2% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

American Woodmark Stock Performance

Shares of American Woodmark stock opened at $89.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.61. American Woodmark Co. has a 12 month low of $70.58 and a 12 month high of $106.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.36.

Insider Activity at American Woodmark

American Woodmark ( NASDAQ:AMWD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $459.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.37 million. American Woodmark had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The company’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.78 EPS.

In related news, CEO Michael Scott Culbreth sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.95, for a total transaction of $318,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,998,315.40. This trade represents a 3.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded American Woodmark from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on American Woodmark from $119.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of American Woodmark from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Woodmark presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.50.

American Woodmark Profile

(Free Report)

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

