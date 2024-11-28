Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $994,000 Stake in TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX)

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX – Free Report) by 22.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 116,626 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,700 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of TPG RE Finance Trust worth $994,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TRTX. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in TPG RE Finance Trust during the first quarter valued at about $184,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 4.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 4.8% in the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 103,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 4,770 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in TPG RE Finance Trust in the second quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in TPG RE Finance Trust by 14.9% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 141,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 18,337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.08.

TPG RE Finance Trust Stock Performance

Shares of TPG RE Finance Trust stock opened at $9.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 152.83 and a quick ratio of 152.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.68. TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.12 and a fifty-two week high of $9.66. The firm has a market cap of $744.54 million, a P/E ratio of 13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.18.

TPG RE Finance Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.43%. TPG RE Finance Trust’s payout ratio is currently 139.13%.

TPG RE Finance Trust Company Profile

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in the United States. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the multifamily, life science, mixed-use, hospitality, self storage, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.

