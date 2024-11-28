Penserra Capital Management LLC Sells 154 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Penserra Capital Management LLC cut its position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPT. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the first quarter valued at about $531,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 16.1% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 17,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2,187.5% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on CPT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $112.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Camden Property Trust from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $139.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.50.

Camden Property Trust Price Performance

CPT stock opened at $127.02 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.85. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $87.61 and a 52-week high of $127.69. The company has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15.

Camden Property Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.38%.

Camden Property Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.