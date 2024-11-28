Commerce Bank Sells 4,562 Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Commerce Bank reduced its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) by 21.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,562 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MUFG. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 10,511 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 642,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,577,000 after buying an additional 21,277 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $155,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $423,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $146,000. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group alerts:

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Stock Down 0.3 %

MUFG stock opened at $11.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.59. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.19 and a twelve month high of $12.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

(Free Report)

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company, that engages in a range of financial businesses in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Digital Service, Retail & Commercial Banking, Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking, Global Commercial Banking, Asset Management & Investor Services, Global Corporate & Investment Banking, and Global Markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.