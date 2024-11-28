WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD) Shares Bought by Pathstone Holdings LLC

Pathstone Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD – Free Report) by 48.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,431 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,539 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.06% of WaFd worth $1,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of WaFd by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,902,461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $229,408,000 after acquiring an additional 125,020 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in WaFd by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,274,665 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,430,000 after buying an additional 305,942 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in WaFd by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 728,619 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,824,000 after buying an additional 9,262 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in WaFd in the 3rd quarter valued at $18,583,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in WaFd by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 428,504 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,933,000 after buying an additional 95,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Get WaFd alerts:

Insider Transactions at WaFd

In other news, EVP Ryan Mauer sold 12,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total transaction of $404,359.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,345,532.08. The trade was a 10.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WAFD. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of WaFd from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of WaFd from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of WaFd in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised WaFd from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WaFd presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on WaFd

WaFd Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of WAFD stock opened at $37.11 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.81. WaFd, Inc has a twelve month low of $25.78 and a twelve month high of $38.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. WaFd had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The firm had revenue of $389.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Research analysts forecast that WaFd, Inc will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WaFd Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. WaFd’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.94%.

WaFd Profile

(Free Report)

WaFd, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WaFd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WaFd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.