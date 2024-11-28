Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,742,351 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 157,932 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.35% of Nutrien worth $83,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NTR. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 58,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after acquiring an additional 3,566 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Nutrien by 2.6% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Nutrien by 34.2% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,287,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,848,000 after purchasing an additional 327,799 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 9.9% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 85.2% during the third quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 10,981 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

NTR stock opened at $46.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $22.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12 month low of $44.65 and a 12 month high of $60.87.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.04). Nutrien had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 6.99%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Nutrien’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.939 dividend. This is an increase from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 144.97%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Nutrien from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. UBS Group cut Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Nutrien from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.33.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

