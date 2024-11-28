Raymond James Trust N.A. Makes New $276,000 Investment in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,239 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in MasTec by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,518 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of MasTec by 132.4% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 7,862 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 4,479 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of MasTec by 1.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,824 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec during the first quarter worth $5,287,000. Finally, Community Trust & Investment Co. grew its position in MasTec by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 237,165 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,116,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. 78.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MasTec Stock Performance

Shares of MTZ opened at $144.54 on Thursday. MasTec, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.06 and a 12-month high of $150.12. The stock has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.05 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $130.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of MasTec from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on MasTec from $129.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 target price (up from $151.00) on shares of MasTec in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on MasTec from $120.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on MasTec from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MasTec news, COO Robert E. Apple sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.27, for a total transaction of $2,525,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 217,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,426,096.54. This trade represents a 8.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.26, for a total value of $348,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,173 shares in the company, valued at $5,600,592.98. This represents a 5.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,823 shares of company stock worth $5,558,301 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

