Algert Global LLC Has $1.97 Million Stock Holdings in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

Algert Global LLC boosted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Free Report) by 59.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 43,592 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,292 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Twist Bioscience were worth $1,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TWST. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 28,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC grew its stake in Twist Bioscience by 2.9% in the second quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 7,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Twist Bioscience by 63.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 1.9% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter.

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

Insider Transactions at Twist Bioscience

In other Twist Bioscience news, CAO Robert F. Werner sold 1,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total transaction of $64,580.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 45,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,034,652. The trade was a 3.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dennis Cho sold 659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.56, for a total value of $27,388.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,926,630.36. The trade was a 0.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,118 shares of company stock worth $4,391,151 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Twist Bioscience Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of NASDAQ TWST opened at $48.32 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -13.42 and a beta of 1.78. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 52 week low of $23.07 and a 52 week high of $60.90.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Leerink Partners increased their target price on Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Twist Bioscience from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

(Free Report)

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.