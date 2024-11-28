Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Shares Bought by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,184 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OZK. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $873,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Bank OZK by 115.0% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 715,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,350,000 after purchasing an additional 382,896 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc raised its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 12.4% in the second quarter. M&G Plc now owns 210,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,643,000 after buying an additional 23,309 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Bank OZK during the second quarter worth $3,623,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 4,174.3% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 58,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after buying an additional 57,439 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OZK opened at $49.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Bank OZK has a 12-month low of $37.43 and a 12-month high of $52.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.16.

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.02. Bank OZK had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $423.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.08 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 11th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.97%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens raised their target price on Bank OZK from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Raymond James lowered Bank OZK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Bank OZK from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.50.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

