Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Purchases 349 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,187 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,571 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,319,000 after purchasing an additional 6,998 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in Toll Brothers in the first quarter valued at about $1,647,000. Beck Bode LLC acquired a new position in Toll Brothers during the first quarter worth about $860,000. Burney Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 8.8% in the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 346,454 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,821,000 after acquiring an additional 27,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 957.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,664 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after purchasing an additional 20,520 shares in the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Toll Brothers news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.44, for a total value of $777,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,511,032.24. This represents a 33.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.23, for a total value of $3,955,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,029,273.86. This represents a 10.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 128,673 shares of company stock worth $19,684,387. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Stock Performance

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

TOL stock opened at $164.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $152.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.05. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.40 and a 1-year high of $169.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 11th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on TOL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $142.00 price objective on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Toll Brothers from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. StockNews.com lowered Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Bank of America increased their target price on Toll Brothers from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.87.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TOL

Toll Brothers Company Profile

(Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.