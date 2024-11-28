BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,247,269 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 60,935 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $81,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 23.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,628,733 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $278,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640,503 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 21,752.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,646,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $168,638,000 after buying an additional 4,625,685 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,979,776 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $128,308,000 after buying an additional 669,137 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 361.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,450,696 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $79,010,000 after buying an additional 1,919,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 17.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,217,195 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $71,482,000 after acquiring an additional 324,087 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BorgWarner Price Performance

Shares of BorgWarner stock opened at $34.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.84. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.51 and a 12 month high of $38.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 6.33%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on BorgWarner from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of BorgWarner from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BorgWarner presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Isabelle Mckenzie sold 5,700 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total transaction of $197,334.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,303,096.80. This trade represents a 13.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 21,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total value of $747,985.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 227,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,915,177.27. The trade was a 8.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 201,466 shares of company stock worth $6,973,828. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

