9,611 Shares in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) Acquired by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,611 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Bancorp by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 627 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bancorp by 345.7% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bancorp by 114.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,389 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $83,000. 96.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Bancorp stock opened at $59.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.46. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.92 and a 1 year high of $61.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $125.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.34 million. Bancorp had a net margin of 30.97% and a return on equity of 26.63%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bancorp

In related news, EVP Thomas G. Pareigat sold 5,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.03, for a total transaction of $267,997.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,584,779.42. This represents a 6.96 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Maria Wainwright sold 11,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $568,758.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,291 shares in the company, valued at $1,166,413.28. This represents a 32.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,983 shares of company stock worth $1,345,366 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Bancorp Company Profile

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Bancorp Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, time, money market, and commercial accounts; overdrafts; and certificates of deposit.

