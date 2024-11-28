Nutanix, Inc. announces financial results for first fiscal quarterUNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSIONNovember 26, 2024 – Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTNX) recently released its financial results for the first fiscal quarter ended October 31,

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Nutanix’s 8K filing here.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

