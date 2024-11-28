Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $296,000 Stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,041 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Crocs were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CROX. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Crocs by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,459,654 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $211,372,000 after purchasing an additional 368,557 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Crocs by 8,437.1% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 182,695 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,993,000 after purchasing an additional 180,555 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Crocs in the 2nd quarter worth $19,598,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,483,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Crocs by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 790,225 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $115,322,000 after acquiring an additional 89,610 shares in the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Crocs

In other Crocs news, CFO Susan L. Healy acquired 1,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $99.70 per share, with a total value of $99,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 22,652 shares in the company, valued at $2,258,404.40. The trade was a 4.62 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Replogle acquired 2,240 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $112.60 per share, for a total transaction of $252,224.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,630.40. The trade was a 31.71 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on CROX. StockNews.com cut shares of Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Crocs from $146.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Williams Trading upgraded Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $135.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Crocs from $182.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Crocs from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.80.

Crocs Price Performance

CROX opened at $105.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.24. Crocs, Inc. has a one year low of $85.71 and a one year high of $165.32.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Crocs had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 49.70%. Crocs’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

