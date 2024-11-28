KalVista Pharmaceuticals Appoints Laurence Reid, Ph.D., to Board of DirectorsCambridge, Mass., November 26, 2024 – KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: KALV) has recently welcomed Laurence Reid, Ph.D., as a new member of their Board of Directors.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read KalVista Pharmaceuticals’s 8K filing here.
KalVista Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drug therapies inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company’s product candidate is Sebetralstat, a small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitor targeting the disease of hereditary angioedema (HAE).
