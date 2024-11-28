M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) Shares Sold by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC reduced its position in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,872 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $834,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in M/I Homes during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 237 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 184.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in M/I Homes by 148.0% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 558 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in M/I Homes by 90.6% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 606 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at M/I Homes

In other news, CFO Phillip G. Creek sold 20,000 shares of M/I Homes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $3,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,545 shares in the company, valued at $2,967,200. The trade was a 51.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Wedbush raised shares of M/I Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $155.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on M/I Homes from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

M/I Homes Price Performance

M/I Homes stock opened at $164.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 6.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.67. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.62 and a 52 week high of $176.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 2.24.

M/I Homes Profile

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

