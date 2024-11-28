Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Sells 115 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,812 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Illumina by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 253,629 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $34,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in Illumina by 51.2% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 9,901 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 3,352 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in Illumina by 22.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,070 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $4,404,000 after buying an additional 5,819 shares in the last quarter. LBP AM SA increased its stake in Illumina by 99.5% in the 1st quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 6,200 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 2,613.0% in the 1st quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,120 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. HSBC raised shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Illumina from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Leerink Partners raised their price target on Illumina from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $144.36 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $141.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.53. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.51 and a 52-week high of $156.66. The company has a market cap of $22.90 billion, a PE ratio of -14.49 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.26. Illumina had a negative net margin of 36.10% and a positive return on equity of 7.29%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

