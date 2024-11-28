First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Shares Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 948,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 285,108 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.18% of First Horizon worth $14,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FHN. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Horizon by 46.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 14,370,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,626,000 after purchasing an additional 4,558,129 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in First Horizon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,779,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in First Horizon by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,389,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $510,782,000 after acquiring an additional 3,870,946 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in First Horizon by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,515,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,647,000 after acquiring an additional 3,470,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP lifted its holdings in First Horizon by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 10,200,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FHN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush downgraded shares of First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of First Horizon from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $17.00 price target on shares of First Horizon in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of First Horizon from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on First Horizon from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.71.

First Horizon Price Performance

Shares of FHN opened at $21.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.86. First Horizon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.87 and a fifty-two week high of $21.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.54 and its 200-day moving average is $16.35.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. First Horizon had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 15.43%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

First Horizon announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 10.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Harry V. Barton, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total value of $199,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 166,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,323,452.80. This represents a 5.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David T. Popwell sold 100,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total value of $1,996,255.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 519,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,278,937.02. The trade was a 16.26 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

First Horizon Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

