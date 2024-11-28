Cerity Partners LLC Purchases 798 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 128,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in UDR were worth $5,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UDR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in UDR by 2.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,732,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,737,000 after purchasing an additional 103,384 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UDR by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,272,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $193,694,000 after buying an additional 117,213 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in UDR by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,499,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,990,000 after buying an additional 1,874,096 shares during the period. PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in UDR by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,211,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,151,000 after buying an additional 887,060 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in UDR by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,982,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,742,000 after buying an additional 76,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

Get UDR alerts:

UDR Stock Performance

UDR stock opened at $46.36 on Thursday. UDR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.85 and a fifty-two week high of $47.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a current ratio of 5.91. The stock has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.47.

UDR Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. UDR’s payout ratio is 459.47%.

Several research firms have issued reports on UDR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on UDR from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on UDR from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. StockNews.com lowered UDR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of UDR from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of UDR from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.18.

Read Our Latest Report on UDR

UDR Profile

(Free Report)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.