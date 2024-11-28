Cerity Partners LLC Buys 10,623 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,623 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $6,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AGF Management Ltd. raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 63.4% during the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 1,750,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $269,419,000 after purchasing an additional 679,280 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 184.0% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 335,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,613,000 after purchasing an additional 217,349 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 75.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 465,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,619,000 after buying an additional 199,871 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 91.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 367,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,581,000 after buying an additional 175,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the third quarter worth approximately $224,110,000. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Richard Crowe sold 4,243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $700,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,206,840. This represents a 14.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 3,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $618,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,389,280. This represents a 10.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,173 shares of company stock worth $1,989,220. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BAH has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $154.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $185.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $174.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.25.

Booz Allen Hamilton Trading Down 0.9 %

BAH opened at $147.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.80. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a one year low of $123.17 and a one year high of $190.59.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is currently 32.03%.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Further Reading

