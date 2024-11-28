1,419 Shares in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Bought by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 1,470.0% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.57, for a total value of $326,799.36. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 44,865 shares in the company, valued at $7,159,108.05. The trade was a 4.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.43, for a total transaction of $121,072.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,675,863.68. The trade was a 4.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,696 shares of company stock valued at $1,554,559 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $161.14 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $160.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.59. The company has a market cap of $92.52 billion, a PE ratio of 38.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.82 and a 1-year high of $167.99.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ICE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $171.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $179.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.13.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

