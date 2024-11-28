MicroStrategy Inc. Announces Updates on Convertible Notes Offering, ATM Transactions, and Bitcoin Holdings**

On November 25, 2024, MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) revealed key financial updates in its recent 8-K SEC filing. The company disclosed substantial progress across various financial activities, which included information on their Convertible Notes Offering, ATM transactions, and Bitcoin holdings.

Regarding the Convertible Notes Offering, MicroStrategy successfully completed a private offering of 0% convertible senior notes due 2029 on November 21, 2024. The offering generated significant market interest, leading to an aggregate principal amount of $3.0 billion, inclusive of the initial purchasers’ option exercise for an additional $400.0 million. The net proceeds to MicroStrategy totaled approximately $2.97 billion.

In terms of ATM transactions, the company entered into a Sales Agreement on October 30, 2024, with several agents, allowing for the issuance and sale of its class A common stock. Between November 18 and November 24, 2024, MicroStrategy sold 5,597,849 shares under the Sales Agreement, resulting in net proceeds of about $2.46 billion. Approximately $12.8 billion of shares were still available for issuance through the agreement as of November 24, 2024.

MicroStrategy also disclosed updates on its Bitcoin holdings. The company acquired around 55,500 bitcoins during the period between November 18 and November 24, 2024, for approximately $5.4 billion. This acquisition was funded using proceeds from the Convertible Notes Offering and the sales of shares. As of November 24, 2024, MicroStrategy, along with its subsidiaries, held a total of approximately 386,700 bitcoins, acquired at an average price of around $56,761 per bitcoin.

Furthermore, the report detailed the company’s Bitcoin Yield KPI, representing the percentage change period-to-period in the ratio between MicroStrategy’s bitcoin holdings and its Assumed Diluted Shares Outstanding. The company uses this metric to evaluate the performance of its bitcoin acquisition strategy in alignment with shareholder interests. The Bitcoin Yield for the quarter-to-date period was reported at 35.2%, while for the year-to-date period, it stood at 59.3%.

MicroStrategy also provided important information to investors about the BTC Yield KPI, highlighting its limitations and intended use. The company emphasized that the disclosed information in the 8-K filing is not to be considered filed for specific regulatory purposes as outlined in the Exchange Act.

The report was duly signed on behalf of MicroStrategy Incorporated by W. Ming Shao, Senior Executive Vice President, and General Counsel, on November 25, 2024. Investors are encouraged to refer to the company’s SEC filings for comprehensive financial details, with the BTC Yield KPI serving as supplementary information for sophisticated investors.

