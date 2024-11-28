Pathstone Holdings LLC Sells 593 Shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Pathstone Holdings LLC lowered its holdings in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,697 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 593 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC owned 0.06% of Innospec worth $1,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Innospec by 0.3% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 59,602 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,740,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Innospec by 9.3% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 835,333 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $94,468,000 after purchasing an additional 70,902 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innospec by 4.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 908,032 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $102,689,000 after purchasing an additional 41,449 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Innospec by 17.8% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 17,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Innospec by 23.7% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,286 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Innospec news, Director Milton C. Blackmore sold 1,035 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.92, for a total value of $127,222.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,028 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,721.76. This trade represents a 10.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Innospec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Innospec Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of IOSP stock opened at $117.66 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $114.18 and a 200-day moving average of $118.49. Innospec Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.97 and a 12-month high of $133.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 1.08.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.35. Innospec had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The business had revenue of $443.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Innospec Inc. will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

Innospec Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a boost from Innospec’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. Innospec’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.57%.

Innospec Company Profile

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in additives in diesel, jet, marine, fuel oil and other fuels.

Further Reading

