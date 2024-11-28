Quest Partners LLC Makes New $184,000 Investment in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIOD. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Diodes by 66.5% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diodes in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Diodes by 33.9% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Diodes by 25.8% in the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 1,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diodes in the second quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DIOD. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Diodes from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Diodes from $83.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Diodes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diodes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.80.

In other Diodes news, SVP Emily Yang sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total transaction of $70,480.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,216,113.60. This represents a 1.64 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DIOD stock opened at $64.30 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.99. Diodes Incorporated has a one year low of $52.71 and a one year high of $86.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 48.71 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFETs, SiC MOSFETs; data line protection, power line protection, thyristers, USB Type-C protection, and transient voltage suppressors; Schottky, small signal switching, Zener, and SiC diodes; bridges, super barrier, Schottky, Schottky bridge, and fast/ultra-fast rectifiers; and bipolar, avalanche, gate driver, and pre-bias transistors.

