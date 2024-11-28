Quest Partners LLC Makes New $184,000 Investment in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIOD. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Diodes by 66.5% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diodes in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Diodes by 33.9% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Diodes by 25.8% in the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 1,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diodes in the second quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.23% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have recently issued reports on DIOD. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Diodes from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Diodes from $83.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Diodes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diodes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.80.
Insider Activity at Diodes
In other Diodes news, SVP Emily Yang sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total transaction of $70,480.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,216,113.60. This represents a 1.64 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Diodes Stock Performance
Shares of DIOD stock opened at $64.30 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.99. Diodes Incorporated has a one year low of $52.71 and a one year high of $86.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 48.71 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.21.
Diodes Profile
Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFETs, SiC MOSFETs; data line protection, power line protection, thyristers, USB Type-C protection, and transient voltage suppressors; Schottky, small signal switching, Zener, and SiC diodes; bridges, super barrier, Schottky, Schottky bridge, and fast/ultra-fast rectifiers; and bipolar, avalanche, gate driver, and pre-bias transistors.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Diodes
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Microsoft Stock Gets a $550 Price Target: Time to Get Excited
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Trump Tariffs in Focus: 2 Chinese Stocks to Own and 2 to Avoid
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- 2 Generic Drug Stocks Ready to Surge in 2025
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.