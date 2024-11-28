Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after TD Cowen raised their price target on the stock from $82.00 to $86.00. The stock had previously closed at $55.14, but opened at $60.30. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock. Exact Sciences shares last traded at $59.31, with a volume of 519,111 shares trading hands.

EXAS has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $82.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Exact Sciences from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Exact Sciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.29.

In other news, EVP Brian Baranick sold 929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $65,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,060. The trade was a 6.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy bought 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $51.35 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,325.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,074,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,159,707.85. This represents a 1.85 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXAS. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,829 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in Exact Sciences during the first quarter worth about $570,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $2,819,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 3,314.8% during the 1st quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 11,747 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 11,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 3,459 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.73 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.01). Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 6.17% and a negative net margin of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $708.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.80 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

