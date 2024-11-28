Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Shares Sold by Quest Partners LLC

Quest Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Free Report) by 81.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,590 shares during the quarter. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in Herc were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HRI. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its position in shares of Herc by 232.2% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 14,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,461,000 after buying an additional 10,217 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Herc by 175.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 35,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,897,000 after buying an additional 22,316 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Herc in the 1st quarter worth about $990,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Herc in the 1st quarter worth about $1,185,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Herc by 650.0% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Herc alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HRI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Herc from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Herc from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Herc from $178.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Herc presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.25.

Insider Transactions at Herc

In other news, Director Michael A. Kelly sold 3,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.83, for a total transaction of $810,260.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,774 shares in the company, valued at $2,876,424.42. This represents a 21.98 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Samuel Wade Sheek sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.12, for a total transaction of $1,065,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,600,408.32. The trade was a 18.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Herc Price Performance

NYSE:HRI opened at $229.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $192.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.32. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.08 and a 12-month high of $246.88.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $4.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $965.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.33 million. Herc had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 26.35%. Herc’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.00 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 13.59 EPS for the current year.

Herc Profile

(Free Report)

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Herc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.