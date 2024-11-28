Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 112,280 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,865,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,280 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.88% of Caesars Entertainment worth $77,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,859,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,847,000 after buying an additional 60,184 shares in the last quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd grew its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 67.1% in the third quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 1,587,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,264,000 after purchasing an additional 637,303 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,454,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,712,000 after purchasing an additional 59,170 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 6,568.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,439,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,374,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,642,000 after purchasing an additional 146,310 shares during the period. 91.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $38.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.90 and a beta of 2.96. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $31.74 and a one year high of $50.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.39.

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a negative return on equity of 4.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CZR shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays decreased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.86.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

