7,738 Shares in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) Purchased by Quest Partners LLC

Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,738 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in First Hawaiian by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,229 shares of the bank’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in First Hawaiian by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in First Hawaiian by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,296 shares of the bank’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in First Hawaiian by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,838 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in First Hawaiian by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Get First Hawaiian alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on First Hawaiian in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on First Hawaiian from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on First Hawaiian from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on First Hawaiian from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Hawaiian presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.43.

First Hawaiian Price Performance

Shares of First Hawaiian stock opened at $27.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.96. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.85 and a 52-week high of $28.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.22.

First Hawaiian Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is 59.43%.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts, and other deposit accounts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.