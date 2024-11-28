Quest Partners LLC Grows Stake in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

Quest Partners LLC raised its stake in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Free Report) by 91.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,613 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,627 shares during the quarter. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in NetScout Systems were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in NetScout Systems in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems during the second quarter worth about $60,000. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 52.4% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 25.7% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at NetScout Systems

In other news, COO Michael Szabados sold 6,500 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.81, for a total transaction of $122,265.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,993.54. The trade was a 13.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

NetScout Systems Stock Down 0.4 %

NetScout Systems Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ NTCT opened at $22.02 on Thursday. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.10 and a 1 year high of $24.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.15.

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

