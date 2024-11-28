Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,231 Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,231 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 26,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 16,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 2,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farrow Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farrow Financial Inc. now owns 22,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. 97.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ELS. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $70.50 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.50.

Insider Activity at Equity LifeStyle Properties

In other news, CEO Marguerite M. Nader sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.52, for a total value of $2,492,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 260,936 shares in the company, valued at $19,705,886.72. This represents a 11.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Seavey sold 31,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.83, for a total transaction of $2,393,662.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 148,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,109,486.29. This trade represents a 17.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ELS opened at $72.09 on Thursday. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $59.82 and a one year high of $76.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.23 and a 200-day moving average of $68.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.79.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $387.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.78 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 23.97% and a return on equity of 24.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.477 per share. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.45%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 29, 2024, we own or have an interest in 451 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 172,465 sites.

Featured Articles

