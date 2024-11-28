Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Reduces Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,173 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 751 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its position in Mosaic by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 19,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 6,416 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in Mosaic by 13.9% in the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,939,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,717,000 after purchasing an additional 359,760 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 9.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 46,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 4,012 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the third quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 67.2% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 79,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after buying an additional 31,766 shares during the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MOS opened at $25.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.70. The Mosaic Company has a 52 week low of $24.11 and a 52 week high of $38.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.35.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.24). Mosaic had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Mosaic’s revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.34%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Mosaic from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Mosaic in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Mosaic from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.22.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

