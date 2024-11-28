Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. reduced its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,656 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 494 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 0.7% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,190,221 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $408,836,000 after purchasing an additional 47,365 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Moelis & Company by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 922,920 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $63,229,000 after buying an additional 16,830 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in Moelis & Company by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 804,860 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $55,141,000 after buying an additional 96,720 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 755,541 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,960,000 after acquiring an additional 29,532 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company in the third quarter valued at about $49,017,000. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

Moelis & Company Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Moelis & Company stock opened at $75.85 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.05. Moelis & Company has a 12-month low of $45.45 and a 12-month high of $81.60. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 143.11 and a beta of 1.33.

Moelis & Company Dividend Announcement

Moelis & Company ( NYSE:MC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $273.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.58 million. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 4.22%. Moelis & Company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Moelis & Company will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 452.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on MC. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Moelis & Company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Moelis & Company from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Moelis & Company from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Moelis & Company

About Moelis & Company

(Free Report)

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters, as well as strategic, capital structure, and private funds advisory.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.