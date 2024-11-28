Intech Investment Management LLC Acquires New Position in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 16,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ENV. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Envestnet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Quest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 6,220.8% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Envestnet by 54.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in Envestnet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $191,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Envestnet in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Envestnet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.88.

Envestnet Stock Performance

ENV opened at $63.14 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.24 and a beta of 1.25. Envestnet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.43 and a 1-year high of $73.04.

Envestnet Company Profile

Envestnet, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Wealth Analytics that transforms data into actionable intelligence; Envestnet | Tamarac which provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

