Quest Partners LLC Increases Position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Quest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 74,900.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 750 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the quarter. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 3.2% in the third quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 16.7% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 301 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 0.9% in the second quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 5.9% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 879 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 3.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,798 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates Trading Down 0.4 %

MANH opened at $287.68 on Thursday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $199.23 and a 1-year high of $307.50. The company has a market capitalization of $17.57 billion, a PE ratio of 80.91 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $281.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $255.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The software maker reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.29. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 84.55%. The business had revenue of $266.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MANH shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $257.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $263.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Manhattan Associates presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $290.78.

Manhattan Associates Profile

(Free Report)

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

