Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. decreased its stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 128,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,538 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $15,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 3,960.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in Raymond James in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Stock Performance

Shares of RJF stock opened at $170.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.99. Raymond James has a 1-year low of $102.42 and a 1-year high of $170.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.54. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Raymond James will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on RJF. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Raymond James from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Raymond James from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $136.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Raymond James from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Raymond James currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.91.

Raymond James Profile

(Free Report)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

