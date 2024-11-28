Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $522,000 Holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 172.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 7,884 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 108,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,173,000 after acquiring an additional 9,858 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $474,000. Waverton Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,946,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 141.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 42,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,697,000 after acquiring an additional 24,648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on IBKR. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $166.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.00.

Interactive Brokers Group Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $191.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.62. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.60 and a 12 month high of $193.42.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 4.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.27%.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

