Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) Shares Bought by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC – Free Report) by 22.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,235 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Orchid Island Capital worth $937,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Orchid Island Capital by 2.1% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 63,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 70,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Orchid Island Capital during the second quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.74% of the company’s stock.

Orchid Island Capital Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE ORC opened at $7.93 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.19. Orchid Island Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.30 and a 52-week high of $9.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $621.48 million, a P/E ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.85.

Orchid Island Capital Announces Dividend

Orchid Island Capital ( NYSE:ORC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Orchid Island Capital, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.17%. Orchid Island Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 137.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Orchid Island Capital in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th.

Orchid Island Capital Profile

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company’s RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS comprising interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

